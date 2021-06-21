▷ POL-KA: (PF) Pforzheim-Eutingen- Police use of animals

Police headquarters in Karlsruhe

Policemen also known as four-legged friends were shown on Monday morning in Eutingen. A citizen reported a wild boar, presumed to be an orphan, who was on the road in the Rattachweg district. North Police Station officers were supported in catching the animal by police dog handler Thorsten Dauer, a hunter with wild animals. This was then able to immediately determine that it was a girl. So it made sense to name the cute little piggy after the police officer who was on duty with the party. Thus came the name “Regina”. And as you can see in the picture, the hunter and the little wild boar became friends instantly. Since Regina’s mother was nowhere to be found, the staff at the animal shelter took care of the foundling first.

