▷ Pandemic inspires companies to provide master data management solutions…

Stibo Systems, the leading global provider of master data management (MDM) solutions, has faced the coronavirus pandemic as a business accelerator. “In the context of the pandemic, more and more companies are realizing the importance of well-organized and accurate master data in order to professionally set up business and sales processes online. So they have invested heavily in managing their master data,” says Jesper, Ejlersen, CEO of Stibo Systems. He notes that the growing demand for the company’s MDM solutions is coming from all industries: “Retailers, distributors, and FMCG companies have responded to the shift in business from physical to online. Producers have been keen to do their business very digitally and work seamlessly with sellers, suppliers, their customers and third parties. In addition, we have taken advantage of another disruptive process: UK companies must accelerate their digital transformation due to Brexit in order to remain competitive.”

As a result of these developments, Stibo Systems ended its fiscal year (May 2020 to April 2021) with record sales. The company recorded a turnover of 94.6 million euros, which corresponds to an increase of 5.4 percent compared to the previous financial year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to €1.7 million, which corresponds to an increase of €11.8 million as the company made significant investments in the move to software as a service in the past fiscal year – resulting in a planned shortfall of €10.1 million.

One of the reasons for this successful year is that Stibo Systems’ MDM solutions were not only used by companies that wanted their product data in order. “The conversation around product data was often a starting point with customers. But it often became clear that the product area was just one of the areas they had to fix. From there it went to the customer, the location, the provider and there is a clear trend that companies are striving for overall data transparency. By managing multi-domain master data,” says Jesper Ejlersen.

Another trend mentioned by the CEO of Stibo Systems is that customers primarily demand cloud solutions. “More than 80 percent of our new customers have opted for a SaaS MDM solution in the cloud. This is a positive development for us as it creates higher, stable and repeat sales over the long term. Our investments in this area have already paid off. Our cloud offerings will be a factor of success. For many years to come,” Jesper Ejlersen concluded.

