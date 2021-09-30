▷ New content on aktionsbündnis-osteoporose.de / Nutrition and exercise in …

Action Alliance for Osteoporosis

Berlin (OTS)

In Germany, 6.3 million people suffer from osteoporosis. Only one in five of them is treated appropriately.[1] A balanced diet and exercise are key factors in preventing or successfully treating osteoporosis. That’s why the Osteoporosis Alliance has now developed its website with many videos and expert advice: animated recipe preparations, daily meal plans and exercise videos show how women and men can effectively support their bone health. The offer is constantly updated and expanded with new articles.

Healthy recipes: Calcium and Vitamin D strengthen bones

An adequate supply of calcium and vitamin D is the cornerstone of osteoporosis treatment – both prophylactically and after the disease has already been diagnosed. Calcium works primarily to build bones and teeth, making them hard and stable. It is ingested through food. On the other hand, vitamin D is formed primarily in the skin when exposed to sunlight. “We only get 10 to 20 percent through food”[2]Known as a nutritionist, Dr. Rita Hermann explains the successful combination of the two substances: “Calcium can perform its functions in the body only if it is provided with vitamin D sufficiently, it ensures that calcium is absorbed in the body and incorporated into the bones.”[3] Vitamin D or calcium deficiency promotes osteoporosis or can make the disease worse.[4]And [5] On the revised website of the Osteoporosis Alliance, Dr. Hermann clearly explains more of the links between osteoporosis and nutrition. It summarizes the most important risk factors, illustrates myths or guides you through a very specific week filled with delicious and easy-to-cook dishes.

Exercise videos: movement boosts bone metabolism

Bones are living tissues that form and break down and have their own metabolism. This is one of the reasons why so much can be achieved through targeted exercise in osteoporosis. Orthopedic and trauma surgeon Dr. Birgit Ring emphasizes that: “Exercise strengthens bones at any age and helps reduce fracture risk. The most important basic principles of training are: regular and long-term training, strength training before endurance training, more intense exertion better and fewer. More repetitions of exercises than many Low level repetition. In addition, balance exercises are good for avoiding falls and associated bone fractures. Sports videos show exactly what this looks like in practice. Developed in collaboration with an osteoporosis self-help group leader and experienced kinesiologist. The sports videos will be expanded at regular intervals until the end of the year to include appropriate exercises to prevent disease and support treatment.

Talking to a doctor is important

Whether it is diet or exercise, people with osteoporosis should discuss all measures with their doctor beforehand. In this way, for example, it is possible to determine the optimal level of training or whether other preparations or medical treatments are necessary in addition to natural sources of calcium and vitamin D. The new offer on the site is aimed at everyone who wants to do something for strong and healthy bones. Our advice: Discuss your risk of osteoporosis with your doctor.

Information on the osteoporosis campaign and the BONE.STARK.MACHER campaign. And about osteoporosis, as well as a brochure and various materials that can be downloaded on the site www.aktionsbündnis-osteoporose.de.

[1] Hadji B, Klein S, Goth H, et al. The epidemiology of osteoporosis – an orthopedic study. Routine health insurance data analysis. Dtsch Arztebl Int. 2013; 110 (4): 52-57.

[2] German Nutrition Society V. Selected Questions and Answers on Vitamin D. www.dge.de/wissenschaft/weitere-publikationen/faqs/vitamin-d/?L=0#lm. Last accessed May 25, 2021.

[3] German Nutrition Society V. Selected Questions and Answers on Vitamin D. www.dge.de/wissenschaft/weitere-publikationen/faqs/vitamin-d/#was. Last accessed May 25, 2021.

[4] Osteoporosis self-help groups Dachverband e. V. Vitamin D and osteoporosis. www.osd-ev.org/osteoporose-therapie/osteoporose-ernaehrung/vitamin-d/#_ftn2. Last accessed May 25, 2021.

[5] German Nutrition Society V. Selected questions and answers on calcium. www.dge.de/wissenschaft/weitere-publikationen/faqs/calcium/?L=0#mangel. Last accessed May 25, 2021.

DE-PRO-0821-00012

Your contacts:

Birgit Décory, Barbara Kluge and Jasmine Muller

Original content by: Action Alliance for Osteoporosis, transmitted by aktuell news