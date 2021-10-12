▷ NEW: Compact and Versatile Fritz! 1200 AX Repeater with Wi-Fi 6 and WLAN …

AVM GmbH

Berlin (OTS)

With the FRITZ repeater! White and compact on the outside, barely larger than a power socket, Wi-Fi 6, the latest processor and innovative WiFi technology on the inside: this makes FRITZ! Repeater 1200 AX is a small power grid for high-bandwidth WiFi. With two antennas for both the 2.4 and 5 GHz bands, their speeds can reach 3000 Mbit/s. Wi-Fi 6 support ensures high WLAN data rates and better distribution of available bandwidth. Older smartphones or laptops also benefit from the performance of a Wi-Fi 6 repeater. FRITZ! New Repeater 1200 AX in FRITZ Box! Users can quickly and easily extend their home network without having to make any other settings. Thanks to AVM’s latest WiFi mesh technology, mobile devices are always connected to your FRITZ! , which enables the best WiFi connections at the respective location in the apartment. The FRITZ application helps! The FREE WLAN App for optimal positioning of the FRITZ repeater! The FRITZ device is equipped! The FRITZ! repeater can be used! WiFi Repeater stays power efficient while on and idle. FRITZ device will be available! Repeater 1200 AX in November at €89 (RRP).

