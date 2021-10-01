▷ Munich Federal Police Directorate: ID card for flights across the English Channel …

Federal Police Directorate in Munich

Munich Airport (OTS)

There is news of Brexit again, this time in travel law. The Federal Police at Munich Airport informs its passengers of the state of affairs. After all, officials want passengers to be able to board their flights from Erdinger Moos carefree, including across the English Channel.

With regard to the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union, the entry and residence regulations for Britons on the one hand in the European Union, but on the other also for all EU and EEA citizens and Swiss in/in the United Kingdom have changed. It is true that tourists and short-term business travelers can still enter the island without a visa for stays of less than six months. In most other cases, travelers now need at least a visa to stay.

Now the British government has tightened the requirements for recognition of travel documents. From tomorrow (October 1, 2021), Downing Street will generally require a passport for travel, which must remain valid when crossing the border. For EU, European Economic Area and Federal citizens, this means that from this date onwards it will not be possible for them to enter the UK with ID from their home country, let alone stay there. In addition, according to information from the Federal Department of Home Affairs, Building and Home Affairs, recognition of the travel document as an alternative to a passport and emergency travel document for entry into the UK is no longer valid.

More detailed information about entering Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as regarding health protection, can be found on the websites of the responsible British representations in Germany.

Christian Colmer

Federal Police at Munich Airport

Nordale 2 – 85356 Munich Airport

Phone: 089/97307-9020

Email: [email protected]d.de

Original content from: Bundespolizeidirektion München, transmitted by aktuell news