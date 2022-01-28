MitoSense, Inc.

Great Falls, Virginia (@ots/PRNewswire)

The US company initially focused on research into ALS

MitoSense, Inc. has announced. , a life sciences company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to treat disease, today it has entered into a Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

With its exclusively licensed and patent-pending Mitochondrial Organelle Transplantation (MOTTM) technology in which mitochondria are donated to treat disease, MitoSense aims to provide better treatment options for people with neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s.

A priority for CRADA is to analyze mitochondrial transplantation studies to determine outcomes and implications for disease. The researchers will also collect clinical trials on ALS, focusing primarily on therapeutic approaches to determine outcomes, analyze biomarkers and measure treatment efficacy. In addition, researchers will develop an Institutional Review Board (IRB) protocol for a retrospective study of all ALS patients in VA.

Importantly, the agreement with the VA will allow scientists to evaluate the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in developing appropriate algorithms to diagnose and evaluate ALS progression. Scientists from VA and MitoSense will also develop concepts for a future study of ALS patients in VA in order to further evaluate the algorithms.

According to a 2015 study by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health, US veterans are 60% more likely to develop Lou Gehrig’s disease (also known as ALS) than the general population.

“At VA, we find exactly the target group that our doctors and scientists want to work with in the fight against disease,” said MitoSense Van Hipp National Polytrauma Center CEO, Van Hipp National Polytrauma Center.

Dr. Charles Brooke, MD, chief of neurology at James A. Haley to Veterans, “ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases are devastating. Few treatments are available to slow its progression, let alone attempted treatment. The theoretically achievable benefit of mitochondrial transplantation gives us hope for slowing disease progression and improving patient ability. The investigation of physiological benefits is This treatment and its underlying mechanisms of action are a new way to apply this treatment. We are excited to collaborate on this project for the benefit of veterans and all patients suffering from these devastating diseases.”

Dr. Stephen Scott, Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and Medical Director of the Center for Multi-Trauma Rehabilitation at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital also noted, “Veterans who fought for our freedom now suffer from ALS, thanks to this research may be able to regain more independence in their daily lives.”

Further work on ALS is planned in future phases of CRADA.

Information about MitoSense

MitoSense is a private research and development company focused on harnessing the power of mitochondria to treat diseases, especially neurodegenerative diseases. The company uses exclusively licensed technology to deliver human mitochondria via organelle-mitochondrial transplantation (MOTTM) and is initially directing its efforts through its US-based research partner for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). For more information, see: MitoSenseInc.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735129/Logo_with_name_Logo.jpg