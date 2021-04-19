▷ Lumen appoints Annette Murphy as Managing Director, EMEA Region

Lumen Technologies

Focus on pursuing a customer-centric, transformational business strategy to enable the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced the appointment of Annette Murphy as Managing Director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. She will be responsible for all of Lumen’s business in this key area and support the company’s clients with a customer-first approach to improve their success.

In this role, Annette Murphy will lead the strategy and growth of Lumen’s business in the EMEA region, lead teams across all operational and operational functions, and will work closely with the entire organization to ensure that Lumen fulfills its mission of providing an exceptional customer experience. They will be useful in enabling customers to take advantage of the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution by leveraging the Lumen technology platform to leverage their data, adopting next-generation business applications and creating amazing digital experiences.

Annette Murphy joins Lumen from Zayo where she has held a number of senior positions across sales, business and strategy teams. Most recently, she held the position of Executive Vice President of Lighted Services. Prior to joining Zayo, Annette Murphy held senior positions at Geo Networks and BT Global Services.

“I am delighted to welcome Annette to our international leadership team,” said Laurinda Pang, Head of Global Customer Success at Lumen Technologies. “With her vast experience in business leadership, customer knowledge, and strong background in communications and technology, she is ideally positioned to fulfill Lumen’s vision and drive our growth in the EMEA region. Annette’s experience will be instrumental in helping Lumen as a preferred partner for companies that want to succeed in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” .

Annette Murphy: “I look forward to leading the EMEA region for Lumen as we continue to successfully implement our transformational business strategy. Lumen has made great strides since launching its innovative Lumen technology platform in 2020 to improve the application and support customer data needs for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Accelerating this growth path in the EMEA region as the company continues to invest in its platform and improve its customer success strategy to deliver business solutions that enable companies to compete in the digital age. ”

