▷ IR Collaborate is now certified at ServiceNow Store

IR (ASX: IRI), a leading global provider of experience management solutions for critical communications, collaboration, IT infrastructure and payments ecosystems, today announced that IR . cooperation The Solution Suite has obtained ServiceNow certification and is now in ServiceNow . Store available.

IR Collaborate provides deep, real-time insight into critical unified communications and collaboration systems, including platforms such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. IR Collaborate’s integration into ServiceNow helps customers improve incident management and response times by improving IT Service Management (ITSM) and Telecom Service Management (TSM) and enabling comprehensive monitoring of the company’s ICT services.

“We are always looking for ways to better help our customers manage the communications and collaboration we all depend on every day,” said Kevin Ryder, IR’s Head of Marketing and Product. “This integration will help customers break down barriers between internal service management teams, streamline workflows, reduce time to problem resolution, and ultimately deliver a better level of service.”

The ServiceNow certificate is only granted to applications in ServiceNow . Store It means that IR Collaborate has successfully completed a series of tests for the security, compatibility, performance, and interoperability of integration into the Now Platform®. The certification also reflects that ServiceNow’s best practices are used in the development and implementation of IR Collaborate.

Information about IR

IR is the world’s leading provider of performance management and analytics for core communication, collaboration, IT infrastructure and payment systems. More than 500 companies in more than 60 countries rely on IR solutions to gain business-critical insights. Continuity assurance of critical systems ensures high availability and performance for millions of customers around the world.

