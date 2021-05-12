▷ Hublot launched its first NFT with Big Bang E UEFA EURO 2020 (TM)

HUBLOT SA

Nyon, Switzerland, February 7 / PRNewswire /

Hublot celebrates its collaboration with UEFA EURO 2020 (TM) Championship with an impressive array of new releases, including the official UEFA EURO 2020 watch (TM) European Championships – Big Bang e Connected Watch – as well as an all-new podcast with interviews with the biggest sports icons, and NFT directed the first 200 customers to purchase the watch.

Hublot loves soccer!

Only 30 days left for UEFA EURO 2020 (TM)! Fans all over the world are excited to finally watch this competition, which has been postponed for a year due to the pandemic. To celebrate this day, Hublot unveils the Big Bang e UEFA Euro 2020 (TM) Connected Watch. Once again, Hublot enabled soccer fans to keep up with the competition by wearing their virtual stadium on their wrist.

The bezel for Big Bang e Watch Sports comes in the colors of the flags of the 12 countries it was originally intended to host. Aesthetically, it has the traits of the famous Big Bang model. It is available in the 42 mm Black Magic box. The high-resolution AMOLED touchscreen is easy to use thanks to the sapphire crystal, while the pressure piece on the rotating crown is used to activate the functions, just like on a mechanical watch.

The complex electronic unit works with Google’s WearOS software, which has been adapted and mastered according to Hublot’s requirements, especially with an application developed specifically for football, with which users can follow the competition in real time. In addition to tracking game progress with timekeeping, first half time, extra time, and game end, the functionality of this watch also includes a Big Bang e notification notifying the wearer of awarded cards, player substitutions, penalties and goals. . There is also an option to display information about squad formations, player positions, and their position on the playing field. Additionally, users can download watch faces exclusively developed for Big Bang e in the color of their country for free from Google Play Store. In addition to the gorgeous rubber strap with a titanium folding clasp that is supplied as standard, fans also have the opportunity to purchase other bracelets in their favorite team colors. It will be easily interchangeable thanks to the popular one-click system developed by Hublot.

For the UEFA EURO 2020 (TM) European Championship, Hublot equips all the referees running the tournament with Big Bang e Referee watches. The board that the fourth referee uses to indicate player substitutions will also be in Hublot’s colors.

Hublot has continued its research into all dimensions of technology and is thus launching a podcast series called “Hublot Fusion Podcast” starting May 12th. Hosted by French sports journalist Anne-Laure Bonnet, these 12 episodes will feature interviews with football legends as well as Hublot friends and ambassadors. Podcasts focus on the twelve universal values ​​of victory: solidarity, union, passion, participation, inclusion, equality, friendship, justice, respect, fair play, tolerance and participation.

In another significant new initiative, 200 Big Bang e customers who join the Hublotista community will receive a Non-Exchangeable Code (NFT) containing an excerpt from an episode of “Hublot Fusion Podcast”! These tokens were developed with the leading software company EtherEUM: ConsenSys. Tokens strictly adhere to the ERC-1155 standard, and their owners can redeem these tokens on standard-setting platforms in the NFT world, including OpenSea.

The Hublot Big Bang e UEFA EURO 2020 (TM) Connected Watch is exclusive to the brand’s e-commerce platform www.hublot.com It is available at Hublot stores.