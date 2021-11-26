▷ HAI ROBOTICS increases cross-border e-commerce processing…

hi . robots

Using an Autonomous Case Processing Robotics (ACR) system, the project helped sellers locate e-commerce businesses overseas and reduce delivery times to end customers.

Global leader in autonomous case-handling (ACR) robotics systems for warehouse logistics, has announced that its first UK project with Chinese cross-border warehouse operator WINIT has been a success – just in time for Christmas shopping.

The project comprises of 120,000 storage sites with a height of 4.3 meters in a 10,000 square meter warehouse in Tamworth, Staffordshire. The use of 100 HAIPICK A42 robots and 16 picking stations on the conveyor belt increases cargo turnover efficiency with a daily turnover of 50,000 items three to four times more than manual labor.

Warehouse owner, WINIT, is a Shanghai-based provider of comprehensive solutions for cross-border e-commerce, providing warehouse and distribution services in Australia, the United States and several European countries. When the project came into operation, warehouse productivity soared and it was able to easily handle larger inquiries from retailers from all over the world, who were placing more and more orders for cross-border warehousing and logistics due to the online shopping boom since the COVID-19 shutdown.

The demand for global storage services has increased exponentially recently with the boom of cross-border e-commerce business. According to customs statistics, China’s cross-border trade volume in 2020 amounted to CNY 1.69 trillion, up 31.1% year on year, and it is estimated that it may rise to CNY 16 trillion in 2021. By the end of 2020, there were more than 1,800 overseas warehouses, totaling more than 12 million square meters, owned by Chinese operators.

However, cross-border warehouse operators often face some challenges that need to be addressed.

The main problem of overseas warehouse owners is the shortage of staff and the increasing cost of hiring local workers. Even with above-average wages, they are concerned about maintaining a stable workforce in their warehouses, which are often located near business centers in industrialized countries. So automating your warehouses is becoming more and more important.

The second challenge is the sheer number of items many retailers have. These can range from consumer electronics to children’s toys. This fact raised concerns about storage density and order picking efficiency. In order to meet the growing consumer demand for short parcel delivery times, equipping the warehouse with robots that can perform complex tasks in order processing will probably be worth it.

Last but not least, a flexible warehouse solution that can be deployed quickly is becoming increasingly important for cross-border warehouse owners whose growing business cannot wait for long.

WINIT has directly addressed these issues and came to the conclusion that the HAI ROBOTICS solution well meets the requirements for high storage density, accuracy in cargo handling, operational efficiency and flexibility.

Using the HAIPICK A42 robot, which enables picking and sorting eight loads in one movement, one employee can handle 450 pieces of goods per hour. This is three to four times faster than manual labor. The solution also improved storage density by 130%, whereby rooms from 0.25m to 6.5m in height can be fully utilized. The HAIPICK system, which supports intelligent container identification and label reading, has a 99.99% pick and sort accuracy.

Kane Luo, Vice President of Sales at HAI ROBOTICS, reported that the project has a customized plan designed to improve performance. Increasing warehousing density and innovative work flows to facilitate the necessary manual work was part of the plan: “Our job was primarily to introduce the ACR system. However, we took into account the entire process from incoming goods to packing outgoing goods. Their premises also have been redesigned. comfortably by country standards.”

Information about HAI bots

HAI ROBOTICS, a leading Autonomous Case Handling (ACR) robotics company, has set a mission to provide efficient, intelligent, flexible and customized solutions for warehouse automation using robot technology and artificial intelligence algorithms. The goal is to create added value for each factory and each logistics warehouse.

The HAIPICK ACR system, independently developed in 2015, is the first of its kind in the world.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, HAI ROBOTICS has set up five subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Singapore, USA and the Netherlands, serving customers from more than 30 countries and regions. Today the company employs more than 1,200 people, more than 50% of them are engineers. The company has obtained more than 600 patents worldwide for important intellectual property rights in the fields of positioning, robotic control and warehouse management. In its most recent C and D funding rounds in 2021, the company raised more than $200 million in total.

