▷ Global Leader Group Expands in UK, Middle East and Africa

Global Leader Group

Salt Lake City (@ots/PRNewswire)

Global Leader Group is proud to announce the creation of its new EMEA unit, Global Leader Group EMEA. The increasing demand from our international clients in these areas has led to expansion from our headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. The aim is to continue to provide local support and expertise in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The Global Leader Group will now bring its unparalleled leadership expertise to some of the world’s largest and most complex organizations, sharing that knowledge and our proven strategies for leadership performance in a part of the world that is experiencing tremendous transformational growth in the areas in which we cover. While we have a proven track record of serving large corporations, we strive to help small, medium and large enterprises build and implement leadership best practices.

Richard Knight will lead the new division and has a proven track record over his 30-year career. Additionally, he has nearly two decades of international experience. Knight says, “At Global Leader Group, we are excited about the opportunity to pursue our passion for advancing careers and helping leaders develop and succeed through transformative experiences.”

With a talented team with experience working with Heads of State and CEOs in multinational companies, our team is well prepared for the opportunity and challenge of working with CEOs from the UK, EMEA, Founder and CEO of Global Leader Group, says Jonathan Nabrotsky. .

Knight added, “I am excited to lead and work with companies to help them develop their leaders, implement their strategy, and meet the needs of their clients. It has been at the heart of my career and I am excited to look forward to continuing this journey as President of Global Leader Group EMEA.”

Global Leader Group is a global leadership development and management consulting firm. We are committed to inspiring CEOs to live and lead with awareness. As a company with original and mentored relationship professionals, Global Leader Group provides services in consulting, leadership development, executive research, and sales training as well as organizational development and strategic human resources.