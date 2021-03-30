▷ Fordzilla launches TFZ: TV – The monthly live show on Twitch aims to …

Ford-Werke GmbH

Team Fordzilla is expanding its own brand presence in the esports world and announcing a monthly TV show on the live streaming platform Twitch. The one-hour program called TFZ: The television is run by German captain Angelo Polo and is broadcast on Friday evening every month; He is regularly supported by team captains from France, Italy, Spain and Great Britain. Its exciting gameplay moments are featured by computer players from all over Europe. TFZ: TV also includes interviews with key figures in the gaming community, tips and reviews on games and hardware, and the latest news from Team Fordzilla. In Episode 1, the Spanish team virtually drives through the Pyrenees to exhaust the potential of the all-wheel-drive Ford Kuga PHEV, the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the stunning Ford Ranger Raptor.

The new TFZ: TV format will also enable interaction with fans during the live show and provide media and original entertainment in line with Twitch’s broadcast concept. Twitch is an internet portal used to broadcast video games live – with up to 22.7 million viewers around the world every day.

TFZ Episode 1: It will be broadcast live on Friday 2 April at 8:00 pm CET and can be watched here: www.twitch.tv/teamfordzilla

Coordinator and contributor

Fordzilla members from five European countries will introduce the new look on Twitch. All actors have their personal strengths:

Fordzilla Team

In 2019 Ford founded Team Fordzilla with teams in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom made up of carefully selected racing drivers. In addition to participating in regional and European Sim races, Fordzilla 2020 team was also the initiator of the Fordzilla International Cup competition.

Fordzilla’s P1 racing car was introduced at Gamescom 2020, which was the first virtual race car to be developed in collaboration with gamers and auto designers. Just three months later, the team unveiled a true replica of the P1 race car.

“TFZ: TV will mainly focus on gaming culture and sim racing, as well as news from Team Fordzilla and the world of esports. We will specifically connect the community with Ford where it’s reliable and relevant, and especially when it’s fun.” Team Fordzilla’s Emmanuel Lubrani said, “We want to present Ford as a modern, vibrant, dynamic and exciting brand. For this purpose, we use exactly the media enthusiastic viewers of Twitch have come to expect. ”

