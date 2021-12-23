▷ DKU students receive the prestigious Rhodes & Schwarzman Scholarship

Duke Kunshan University

Kunshan, China (ots/PRNewswire)

Two first-year students from Duke Kunshan University (DKU) were selected as fellows by Rhodes and Schwartzman.

Ige Can Doman is the first student at DKU to receive a Rhodes Scholarship, the oldest international scholarship in the world, while Wanying He is the first student to receive a Schwarzman Schwarzman Scholarship.

Doman, who studies global health, plans to pursue a Master of Philosophy degree in medical anthropology, with research interests including medical ethics and comparative medical narrative. He said he wants to advocate for health and healthcare around the world.

Doman, who is also the first student from Turkey to be elected globally, said, “It is a great honor and a unique opportunity. Above all, I must show that it is possible to achieve something great, no matter what happened at the same time it is an equally great responsibility. I’m sure you’ll go and change the world.”

Wanying He, who will complete a Bachelor’s degree in Data Science next summer, is one of 151 researchers selected from among nearly 3,000 applicants from around the world for the seventh-grade Schwarzman Scholarship.

“I am very pleased to be part of this programme,” she said. “I met many Schwarzman alumni and current students, and found the community very welcome

Scott McKechearn, the university’s vice president for academic affairs, said he is proud of each of the students and hopes they can inspire other students to achieve similar accomplishments.

Each year, the Rhodes Trust selects approximately 100 talented students from around the world for scholarships that cover the cost of up to three years of postgraduate study at Oxford University.

Students are selected based on their intellect, personality, and commitment to society, among others. Previous winners include former US President Bill Clinton and Nobel Prize winners Michael Spence, Howard Florey and John Eccles.

The Schwarzman Scholarship Program is one of the most selective scholarship programs in the world, helping young leaders from China, the United States, and around the world study at the Modern Schwarzman College of Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Students are selected based on their leadership and entrepreneurial potential and a desire to understand other cultures. Scholarship holders develop their leadership skills as part of a funded one-year master’s degree in global affairs specializing in economics, international studies or public policy.