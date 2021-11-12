▷ COP26 – New Report Shows Extensive Public Support for Renew…

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL

Increasing the rate of building renovation is key to achieving net zero emissions targets

Buildings are responsible for 36 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the European Union; 40 per cent in the US and 42 per cent in the UK.

New global data shows that 79 percent of people will renovate their homes to make them more energy efficient if adequate financial and administrative support is provided; 73 percent support mandatory improvements in energy efficiency.

In a new report, The ROCKWOOL Group and Cambridge Econometrics offer policy solutions to implement effective retrofit plans for greener homes and buildings and to reduce energy costs.

A new report released today by the ROCKWOOL Group and Cambridge Econometrics shows a strong public desire to renovate their homes when there is sufficient financial and management support to do so.

The report, which includes data from a global survey for the first time on 14,000 people in Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States, underscores the public’s desire for energy-efficient buildings while highlighting the need for governments to develop appropriate renovation programmes.

The OnePoll survey showed that eight in 10 people (79 percent) would renovate their homes if they got the right help. The strongest support for greener building design is demonstrated by the fact that 73 percent of respondents believe that improvements in energy efficiency should be mandatory if financial and administrative support is available. 62 percent of those surveyed believe it is their social responsibility to make their homes climate-friendly, provided such support is available.

Jens Bergersson, CEO of The ROCKWOOL Group comments: “It may be a cliché, but it’s also true – the cheapest, cleanest, and safest energy is the one we don’t use. World leaders need to remember that ideas are cheap, but energy is expensive. When we make renewal a priority, we are sending a clear message that we are investing in the future of people and our planet. And that’s a formula for success that we can respond to now.”

The new data is part of a report by Cambridge Econometrics on behalf of the ROCKWOOL Group, which highlights challenges in funding refurbishment programs and solutions to them.

in the report ‘Unleashing the Benefits of Building Renovation”invite ROCKWOOL and Cambridge Econometrics to urge policy makers to develop the long-term renewal programs that manufacturers need to plan production capabilities and train more installers appropriately; working with banks to combine general grants and soft loans; and facilitate the application of families for grants and the finding of skilled workers.

John Stenning, Associate Director, Cambridge Econometrics, Sagit “Building renovation is a major issue in the process of decarbonizing our economies. A consumer survey conducted for this report showed that there is a high level of consumer interest in retrofitting, but much more needs to be done to fund renovation projects well. Designed policies can play an important role In bringing together the entire value chain, ensuring resources are targeted, helping build capacity and interest at the local level to ensure that the benefits of energy renewal are reaped.”

Jens Bergerson added: “Money is not the issue. While there will always be debate about the costs of climate protection – and hopefully also the costs of inaction – the truth is that there is a lot of money available for building renovations and other environmentally friendly investments. In and of itself it is not a private science. It requires well-known building materials and techniques, which is a huge benefit. The problem is connecting sources of funding to projects on site and making sure we have a skilled workforce.”

The report stresses that governments need to do more to give building owners access to funds that are already available. This is a clear priority for homeowners: 51 percent cite costs as the main barrier to renovation, and 53 percent think governments should provide grants or loans to renovate homes.

Consumer survey conducted by OnePoll with a sample size of 14,000 adults in the UK, EU and US. Fieldwork took place in September 2021.

Report has been prepared by Cambridge Econometrics on behalf of ROCKWOOL.

Additional data

The biggest driver of energy efficiency improvement was lower energy bills: two-thirds (62%) of respondents said they would make changes if they could save money on energy bills.

In contrast, respondents were not interested in cheaper mortgages for more energy-efficient homes: only 16% said this would be a catalyst for improving their homes.

One-fifth of respondents said fear of poor quality installation was one of the reasons why their homes were not made more energy efficient.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE ROCKWOOL GROUP

At ROCKWOOL, we process volcanic rock into rockwool, a versatile material with many natural strengths that make it ideal for a range of uses in buildings, transportation, gardening, and urban flood management.

The ROCKWOOL Group makes safe and sustainable products that help people and communities live, learn, work and play. Headquartered in Denmark with 11,500 employees and 47 production facilities in 22 countries, we address the most pressing climate and sustainability issues for buildings. What we’re doing is critical to making climate neutrality possible by 2050.

