▷ Coca-Cola Creates New Business Unit in Europe: New Roles for Senior …

Coca-Cola has embarked on a strategic transformation of the company around the world to come out stronger from the pandemic and accelerate its growth. A large part of this transformation involves organizing businesses around new operating units. The new ‘Europe’ business unit, which has been officially in effect since April 2, brings together former business units in Western Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. It now covers more than 40 countries, from Great Britain to Russia, and is headed by Nikos Kumitis.

In this context, we are pleased to include the following personal details of the region Technology, innovation and supply chain To be able to advertise in Germany: Dr. Stephan Conworth The newly created placement is Director of Technical Operations in Western Europe It is thus responsible for 13 countries, including Germany, Great Britain and France.

