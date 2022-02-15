▷ AUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. He will receive the award for Best Sustainable Small Fund Manager in 2021

AUM Asset Management Ltd.

The award is presented by CFI.co after being analyzed by an independent jury

– AUM Asset Management Ltd. is a results-oriented wealth manager that aims to continually grow client assets while fully integrating ESG principles into its investment process

AUM Asset Management Ltd. (“AUM”), an independent asset management company providing investment solutions, ESG (“Environment, Sustainability and Governance”), wealth management and advisory services to institutional investors and family offices worldwide, announced today that it has acquired CFI.co, a print and online publication. Based in the UK and covering global business, economic and financial news, it has been awarded the Best Sustainable Small Fund Manager in Europe for 2021.

AUM is a results-based asset management firm founded in 2015 by financier and investor Jean-François de Clermont-Tonnerre, with head offices in Malta and London and field offices in Switzerland, France and the United States. The company strives to achieve steady growth in client assets with a deliberate approach focused on the environment, environmental, social and corporate governance of investing which has a positive impact on the environment and society. AUM incorporates sustainability as a key factor in all of its investments.

The company offers clients conventional, alternative and pragmatic investment solutions through its extensive international network in Europe and North America and a diversified investment approach that includes a diverse range of investment strategies, markets, regions and asset classes within a flexible and flexible investment framework. Investments included in portfolios of assets under management are determined according to the potential return profile and certain ESG factors.

“This belief is shared by our clients, who are now more than ever looking for investments that balance the good they do in the world with the good they do for themselves,” says Jean-Francois de Clermont-Tonnerre, founder of AUM.

“The ESG and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”) are priority drivers for our environmentally informed clients who care about their local communities and the impact they make with their investments,” said Roberta Bonavia, CEO, AUM. “Europe saw record inflows of ESG investment in 2021 and we believe this trend will only intensify in 2022 and beyond.”

PricewaterhouseCoopers estimates Refinitiv’s 2021 ESG Playbook ReportThat assets under management by ESG in Europe will reach between €2.6 trillion and €3.6 trillion by 2025, and that the unprecedented $30 trillion wealth transfer in the United States will soon end up in the hands of millennials who value sustainable and socially responsible investments. In addition, ESG’s assets under management are expected to grow to $70 trillion by 20401.

“It is our shared responsibility to look after the environment and make sustainable choices. Investment decisions that take into account the environment, biodiversity and land conservation create a virtuous circle that ultimately benefits everyone. For this reason, AUM will continue to apply ESG and SDG principles for the benefit of our customers and society.”

About AUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD.

About CFI.CO:

CFI.co is a print magazine and online resource covering business, economics and finance. The magazine recognizes that the traditional distinction between emerging and developed markets makes much less sense today given the convergence of the world’s economies. Headquartered in London, the world’s most multicultural city, CFI.co analyzes the drivers behind this change. CFI.co’s dedicated editorial team combines the opinions of leading multilateral and national organizations with the ideas of some of the world’s brightest minds to provide readers with a better understanding of the forces affecting and transforming the global economy. More information at: www.cfi.co

