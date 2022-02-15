▷ André Pinar donates to the United States Institute of Peace Foundation for…

C5 capital

André Pinar announced today that he donated $1,500,000 to the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) Foundation to honor Nelson Mandela’s example of leadership when he was released on February 11, 1990 from prison.

USIP has a long history of building partnerships with African nations to promote peace and good governance in Africa. Former CEO of USIP, Dr. Chester Crocker, as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, led US negotiations for Namibia’s independence and the signing of a comprehensive regional peace agreement in southern Africa, paving the way for Mandela’s release. The current CEO of the US Institute of Peace, Ambassador George Moss, worked with Mandela during the pivotal years of South Africa’s democratic transition from 1993 to 1997 as Deputy Secretary of State for African Affairs. Stephen Hadley, who chaired the commission until 2021, served as a national security adviser as the US government worked closely with African leaders to end the devastating wars in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan. Already in 2012, Pienaar supported the USIP Foundation to support the work of Dr. Honoring Crocker and other US leaders who have helped build peace, good governance, and democracy throughout Africa.

Pienaar said: “We have debated for many years how to honor Nelson Mandela and at this critical time in our democracies, it is only appropriate to honor Mandela who pioneered the end of apartheid and rose to the uphill challenge of reconciliation, a prerequisite for lasting peace and democracy. The honor of working with Nelson Mandela and South African politicians to create the Directorate of Special Operations (DSO), also known as Scorpions, to fight organized crime, terrorism and corruption in Africa.Mandela’s determination to fight for good governance, rule of law and inclusive democracy remains an inspiration to us all.I am pleased that I support the work of the United States Institute of Peace in promoting the principles of Nelson Mandela.”

Ed Royce, who chairs the US House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa and has met Mandela on several occasions, said: “The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) is fortunate to have Andrei’s full support to spread Nelson Mandela’s exceptional legacy of peaceful democratic change that respects the rights of every individual. . human being.”

About Andrei Pinar. Pinar has been a member of the USIP International Advisory Board since 2016. He is the founder and CEO of C5 Capital, a venture capital firm focused on investing in cyber, space and energy security, with headquarters in Washington, DC and offices in London, Luxembourg and Vienna. Andrepienaar.info

