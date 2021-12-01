Idash

London (@ots/PRNewswire)

Powered by satellite and artificial intelligence, the platform is setting up an office in Great Britain to advance its commitment to globalizing sustainability management and containing climate change.

IdashToday, the leading provider of satellite-powered operations, maintenance and sustainability, announced the establishment and opening of a new office in London, England. The new location in central London will streamline operations with the company’s existing UK clients and open doors for expansion across the UK and Europe. At the UN Climate Conference COP26 AiDash paved the way with its introduction Smart Sustainability Management System (ISMS) in partnership with National Grid, a leading energy provider, paved the way for its expansion into London. The new platform helps AiDash customers reduce tedious ecological field research with image analysis powered by satellite and artificial intelligence.

“London is the ideal location for AiDash to have offices in the UK as we prepare to make our technology available across Europe and around the world,” said Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of AiDash. “The need for integrated operating platforms that help companies comply with environmental regulations and meet sustainability goals is critical now that the impacts of climate change are becoming more serious. AiDash prides itself on meeting this need and making progress to contribute to the transcontinental mitigation of climate change.”

The opening of an office in London is another step towards AiDash’s goal of becoming the world’s leading provider of satellite-based sustainability management, vegetation maintenance, remote monitoring and survey services. The company will act as a primary supplier to organizations that own large tracts of land in the UK. The country is currently introducing new environmental laws that mandate a net increase in biodiversity of at least 10 percent for all new developments and make regulations regarding sustainable land use more stringent in many sectors.

In the UK, AiDash will focus on ISMS and advance its goal of using satellite and artificial intelligence to make the utilities, energy, mining, construction, water and wastewater and transport industries more sustainable and resilient. ISMS renders outdated and ineffective soil survey methods unnecessary and replaces them with AI-assisted mapping, planning, land enhancement assessment and biodiversity estimation.

AiDash plans to hire 10 to 20 new highly skilled employees in London as part of the opening of its new office. Data scientists, engineers, ecologists, and economists can learn information Jobs page progress.

Information about AiDash

AiDash is a vertical AI-powered SaaS company that enables the operation, maintenance, and sustainability of satellite and AI for industries with geographically dispersed resources. AiDash uses high-resolution multispectral and SAR data from the world’s leading satellite constellations fed into its AI models to make real-time, large-scale predictions. These AI models underpin complete AiDash applications that transform operations and maintenance for utility, energy, transportation, water and wastewater, mining, and construction companies. For more information, see www.aidash.com.

