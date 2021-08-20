▷ Academy of Private Investor: Andrei Khovratov launches a program to promote …

Private Investor Academy

The rates of financial literacy in the major industrialized countries and emerging countries of the world vary greatly. According to the latest World Bank Report On average, 55 percent of adults in major developed countries—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain, and the United States—are financially literate.

In contrast, in the large emerging countries, the so-called BRICS countries (Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa), an average of 28 percent of adults are literate. The assessment of financial literacy is based on the correct answer to 3 out of 4 questions on financial topics.

Our educational systems are outdated and not designed to keep pace with the fast-paced world of finance and banking. Beside that of cryptocurrencies. As a financial mentor, I see the importance of helping people understand the basics and benefits of investing, as well as the potential of new technologies such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies,” explained finance, investment and visionary expert Andrei Khovratov.

An internationally recognized investor and educator, Khovratov has started an ambitious project to raise the level of financial culture in the current BRICS countries. Starting in his native Russia, he is working with the Interagency Coordination Committee to implement his strategy to improve the financial culture in the Russian Federation from 2021 to 2023. This first step is designed to improve the financial understanding and well-being of individuals and families in Russia.

“Financial freedom is not magic, and it is not as complicated as some think. It is a basic human right. The problem is that people do not have the tools. They lack information on how to achieve this goal. This is the real problem that we must solve. For For the 1.7 billion people around the world who do not have access to a bank and who lack financial knowledge, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, this could be a direct path to financial freedom,” says Khovratov.

Dedicated advisor and successful investor Khovratov says that sharing his knowledge of finance is a very satisfying job. He is committed to helping as many people and families as possible achieve financial freedom by giving them the tools, training, and mentors they need to succeed.

The first meeting of Private Investor Academy It was recorded on Zoom platform in 12 different languages. Topics covered include investing and financing basics, blockchain technology, history, types of tokens, income, and much more. For more information about attending this training, please visit over here.

The Private Investor Academy is the most effective training system for training private investors. The company’s goal is to provide members with a comprehensive understanding of the science of investing. The faster you learn these relationships, the faster you will achieve absolute freedom.

