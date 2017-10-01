Call to Weston for community education grant applications

The Weston Education Foundation (WEF) is making its second annual call for applications for its Community Education Grants Program.

The application is easy to complete and all members of the community are encouraged to take advantage of this wonderful opportunity (current grant recipients must wait 12 months to apply for another grant).

The purpose of these grants is to provide up to $1,500 to Weston-based organizations or individuals to develop educational programs that benefit their constituents and/or Weston residents.

Preference is given to organizations that can demonstrate sustainable funding for their project after the completion of the WEF grant.

Recent community grants include funding for education programs at the Lachat Town Farm. These programs are designed to educate and enrich our community by teaching Westonites how to grow healthy food organically by creating good soil, how to live sustainably, and how to protect our fragile environment. An upcoming class in May will bring participants to one of Weston’s most unique habitats, the Lachat Town Farm vernal pool.

In addition, WEF funded a grant in support of the Weston Historical Society’s Oral History Project “Weston Voices.” This project keeps our town’s past vibrantly alive by gathering, preserving, and celebrating the voices of a wide range of our longtime residents, resulting in a community portrait that articulates Weston’s unique “DNA” for generations to come.

Prior WEF grants have helped to fund a journal writing program at the Weston Public Library, computer classes at the Senior Center, the Sustainability Committee lecture series, the fifth grade Weston Girl Scouts’ public service announcement on cyberbullying, the New Yorker discussion series at the Weston Public Library, a STEM grant for the Norfield Children’s Center after-school program, and much more.

Grant cycles are time-sensitive (applications must be received by April 1), so please apply as soon as possible.

To learn more about the Weston Education Foundation’s Community Education Grants Program or to obtain an application, contact the Grants Committee at [email protected] or visit westoneducationfoundation.org.