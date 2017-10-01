The Weston Forum

Lachat gets new computers

By Weston Forum on October 1, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Tony Pesco, Brian Gordon and Chris Spaulding present Ellen McCormick with new computers for the office at Lachat Town Farm.

Chris Spaulding, Tony Pesco and Brian Gordon recently presented two new Apple computers to Ellen McCormick and the Friends of Lachat for the benefit of the Lachat Town Farm in Weston.

The computers were acquired from donations received from a GoFundMe page the three set up in order to raise $2,200 for their purchase. McCormick said the computer equipment is essential in order for Lachat Town Farm to maintain and preserve its records and documents in one place.

Located at the Juliana Lachat Preserve on Godfrey Road West, Lachat Town Farm is owned jointly by the Nature Conservancy and the town of Weston. It is dedicated to public and educational use that emphasizes Weston’s agricultural roots.

Lachat Town Farm is not a line item in Weston’s town budget and relies predominantly on  community support for its programming and operations.

