Editorial: The Mill

When referring to “the Mill” in Weston, the first thought that comes to mind is The Cobb’s Mill Inn, a venerable piece of Weston history, currently languishing quietly along the Saugatuck River.

But there is another mill in Weston that is anything but quiet. It’s the “rumor mill” that perpetuates itself among residents and on social media sites like Facebook.

Rumors are often spread by people who don’t think they are spreading rumors. They heard something from a source they thought was reliable, and felt compelled to share it with each other and on Facebook.

But during election seasons especially, participants in the rumor mill can spread misinformation and thus cause confusion, incite anger and outrage, and harm the reputation of others.

When a rumor is revealed to be false, social media posts are usually not removed, no apologies are made, and if there was name-calling, the person’s reputation remains tarnished.

So the timing of the Weston Public Library’s “Kindness Rocks Weston” project couldn’t be better.

It addresses bullying and promotes respect, tolerance and kindness — small acts the library hopes can grow throughout the community.

There are a lot of good, hard-working people in this town. They are your friends, your neighbors. You may have disagreements about issues and differing political beliefs, but at the end of the day, you all chose Weston as your home. And for good reason — it’s a wonderful place to live.

So, now it’s time for everyone to just take a step back and breathe. As adults, let’s treat people how we teach our children to each others — with respect. Stop online name-calling and bullying. Ask questions, have disagreements, but be civil.

There is a strategic planning committee in town that is trying to give potential residents reasons why they should consider moving to Weston.

A tolerant community that fosters respectful discourse and discussion would be one more huge selling point for a town that already has so much going on.