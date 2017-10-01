About Town: Autumn

Autumn is my favorite season. Whether on a sunny day or a dark one.
The drumbeat of partisan politics aside, I think everyone in Weston cares deeply about where the town is headed. And is determined to sustain Weston as the natural, peaceful, and understated community it has always been.
During the weeks ahead, as red and yellow colors emerge in our landscapes, also mixing together to make orange, don’t forget to pause and enjoy the spectacular display. Especially when the sun illuminates it all through the trees.
How beautiful is Weston as I write this column? Awesome. And when you take the time to focus, and listen to the wind as it blows away the summer warmth, you can feel it, too.
Debate Day
Election season in Weston comes down to this: The League of Women Voters of Weston rocks!
Who else would bring you live in one day in one place debates for candidates for election to our Board of Finance, Planning & Zoning Commission, Board of Selectmen, and Board of Education? And to arrange for repeat broadcasts via the good services of Town TV Channel 79.
The League plans for this Oct.7 to be the biggest and best local election “Debate Day” ever.
If you can stop by at Town Hall that morning, you can watch in person as the debates for Board of Finance and P&Z take place, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
And if you can make part of your afternoon available, you’ll be able to watch candidates for the Board of Selectmen and Board of Education go at it beginning at 1:30 p.m.
If anything can be a suitable encore to the “Legislative Wrap-Up” the League recently conducted, featuring Weston’s three legislators and their colleague from Westport, that was held within hours of the remarkable budget-related events that occurred in the State Legislature, this would be it. Only in Weston would you have been able to hear such frank, informed, and largely bipartisan talk in response to razor-sharp questions from the audience.
I’ve got a question or two I’d like to ask the candidates who will be debating on Oct. 7. First, I’d like to know from P&Z candidates why a negative 8-24 report was voted on the dog park issue, potentially forcing a town meeting. What was the basis of P&Z’s authority to do so?
Second, I’d like to ask the Board of Education candidates how they are planning to deal with the Governor’s “draconian” budget cuts.
As far as the Board of Finance and the Board of Selectmen are concerned, before I decide what to ask I’m going to re-watch the “LWV of Weston Legislative Wrap-Up” one more time, at lwvweston.org or on Channel 79. The state’s financial issues seem likely to have profound implications for Weston in the years ahead.
NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com.