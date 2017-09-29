The Weston High girls soccer team twice battled back to force a 2-2 against Newtown on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Newtown scored first with 27:42 left in the first half courtesy of Karen Pirone on a corner kick. NEar the midway mark Nicki Dalrymple netted the equalized for Weston.

Emma Corcoran’s goal with Grace Corcoran’s assist gave the Nighthawks back the lead with 26:31 left in the second half before Grace Toner tied it on a restart after a foul.

Weston had a slight 14-13 advantage in shots. Bridget Angus made five saves in goal for the Trojans.