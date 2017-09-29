Weston High School Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Four Weston High School students were named semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Weston seniors Lindsay Kunhardt, Ellen Relac, Matthew Sydney, and Gray Troxell earned the semifinalist qualification.

The academically successful high school seniors who qualified as semifinalists have an opportunity to continue in the competition for approximately 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $32 million that will be offered next spring.

In order to qualify as a semifinalist, each student must be among the highest-scoring entrants of the preliminary SAT exams in their state. Less than 1% of students nationwide meet this criteria.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements, including a submission of detailed academic records, proof of demonstrated leadership abilities endorsement from high school officials, and a written essay to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

About 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.