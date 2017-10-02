The Weston Forum

Food: Sharing recipes and memories in keepsake cookbook

by Julie Miller

by Julie Miller

I’d like to share one of the easiest and favorite recipes we make all the time for get togethers. I’ve made it so many times I could probably make it blindfolded.

Put on the back burner, so to speak, I always wanted to compile our family favorite recipes, my kids’ favorites; you know, the ones Mom always made, the ones we had enjoyed growing up, at family gatherings or at a friend’s house.

When my kids were away at school, I would sometimes get a phone call or email asking how to make something. So, needless to say, they inspired me to finally get started and create a cookbook for them that for years to come, they would always have memories of some great recipes from not only me, their grandmothers, aunts and even their great-grandparents whom they had never known.

Well, finally, back in 2010, I sat down and started working on a family cookbook, and that was the start of a never-ending compilation of recipes called “Family Jules.” It took about a year, on and off, and that Christmas, I gave a copy to each of my kids. It had approximately 50 or so recipes at that time, but now has more than 200 recipes.

Each recipe I formatted on ½ sheet of 8.5×11 (horizontally so two recipes fit on one page). I cut each page in half and inserted sheet protectors, and then I put them in a small binder I purchased from Staples. Each recipe also has a picture. The first few pages include my dedication page to my son and daughter, pictures of family members whose recipes I may have used, all of the shelter dogs we’ve adopted over the years (and there were many since we love our pets), etc. So it’s sort of a combined memory book as well.

Nacho Dip with Tortilla Chips

Ingredients:

1 8 oz. Cream cheese

1 can Hormel Chile  (No Beans)

1 jar medium Chunky Salsa

1 pkg. Monterey Jack Shredded Cheese

1 bag Tortilla chips (Scoops are best)

Directions:

In microwave dish, layer in order given above. Heat in microwave on high for 5 minutes, stir and return to microwave for an additional 4-5 minutes. Reheat as necessary and serve with Tortilla chips or Scoops.

Note: You can use the Four-cheese Mexican Blend shredded cheese as well. And best of all, you don’t need to worry about exact measurements. It’s always delicious.

Julie Miller works in production at HAN Network.

