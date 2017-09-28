This Weekend: Festivals, mysteries, concerts, walks & more

Film festival in Danbury

The 20th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival takes place Sept. 28 through Oct. 8 at The Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street in Danbury. The festival starts at 8 p.m. and will feature the 10 finalists (to become Oscar-qualified): Do No Harm (New Zealand), Behind (Spain), Fickle Bickle (USA), Hope Dies Last (United Kingdom), The Perfect Day (Spain), Just Go! (Latvia), Mare Nostrum (Syria), Viola, Franca (Italy), In a Nutshell (Switzerland), 8 Minutes (Georgia). Cinema-goers will be handed a ballot for voting. Tickets, $15, are available at thepalacedanbury.com or call 203-794-9944.

November hits the stage

Eastbound Theater presents November by David Mamet on Sept. 29 through Oct. 15 at the Milford Center for the Arts. The play follows the story of a troubled re-election campaign and stars Mark Frattaroli of Stratford, John Bachelder of Woodbridge, and Lauren Linn of Stratford. Tickets, $20 ($16 for MAC members), are available at milfordarts.org or 203-882-0969.

Pirate mystery in Bridgeport

Murder Amongst The Mateys is a murder mystery cocktail party to benefit the Housatonic Museum of Art in Bridgeport on Friday, Sept. 29, 7:30 to 10 p.m., at Uncle Buck’s Fish Bowl and Grill at Bass Pro Shop, at 1 Bass Pro Drive in Bridgeport. There will be pirates, music, and plenty of rum, as well as a chance to purchase keys to “treasure chests filled with plunder,” plus a raffle. The event is for those 21 and up. Tickets, $50, are available at housatonicMuseum.org or call 203-332-5052.

Comedian in Ridgefield

Comedian Nick DiPaolo brings the laughs on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, at 80 East Ridge Road in Ridgefield. This comedy club performer and radio host is “brutally honest, unfiltered and politically incorrect.” Tickets, $35, are available at ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-438-5795.

Jazz performance in Danbury

The Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury is on Friday, Sept. 29, 8 p.m. in the Colonial Center in Student Center, WCSU’s Midtown campus at 181 White Street, Danbury. It’s open to the public with a $5 suggested donation. For more details, call 203-837-9700.

Find a cure 5K

The ninth annual 5K Walk/Run to benefit Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital, is on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event is a non-competitive, family-friendly one set for 9 a.m. at the center at 350 Seymour Avenue in Derby. The first 500 to sign up will receive t-shirts. The registration fee is $25. Proceeds will support special needs of cancer patients. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. with the Walk/Run starting at 9 a.m. Individuals and teams can register at griffinhealth.org/5k. For more details, call 203-732-7466 or email [email protected]. Volunteers are needed. For more information, contact Kathy Browne at 203-732-7555 or email her at [email protected].

CT Fallen Heroes memorial tribute

The 13th annual CT Fallen Heroes Memorial Tribute takes place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Holiday Hill in Prospect. The 102d Army Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Gold Star ceremony is at 1 p.m. There will be a Black Hawk landing on site and the Massachusetts National Guard will be present. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit ctfallenheroes.org.

Reflection of Nature exhibit opens

The Loft Artists Association presents an exhibition by artist Maria C. Friscia. Her work is inspired by nature. The exhibit will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. Admission is free. For more information, visit loftartists.com or call 203-247-2027.

Tales among the trees in Westport

Autumn StoryWalk at Aspetuck Land Trust will be on Saturday, Sept. 30, 10:30-noon at Leonard Schine Preserve, off Weston Road (Route 57 in Westport). This family extravaganza is held in conjunction with Westport Library for infants to adults. This self-guided walk features Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World by Alex Giannini and the installation will remain in place for all to enjoy through Halloween. Christine’s Critters will bring live animals. She’s Christine Peyreigne, a licensed falconer, wildlife rehabilitator for migratory birds and an educator with raptors and reptiles. There will be a Natural Playground, plus a Children’s Nature Trail and Little Free Library (take a book, leave a book) For more information, visit aspetucklandtrust.org. RSVP for the event at [email protected]

Taste of Summer beer festival

The Last Taste of Summer is on Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park in Greenwich. This is a craft beer fest with 30 breweries taking part, food trucks, vendors and live music, including Wilton Steel Community Band, blues, funk and rock & roll from The Clams, and Sacred Fire, a Santana tribute band. Tickets, $15-$75, are available at eventbrite.com. The gates open at noon for VIP ticket holders. Proceeds will benefit Zero Waste Education, sponsored by Live Green Connecticut. For more information, visit LiveGreenCT.org.

Experience Guatemala in Ridgefield

A Guatemalan Fiesta will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30, at St. Mary Parish Hall in Ridgefield. The event is sponsored by St. Mary and St. Peter’s parishes with Grupo Quetzal (musical artists) in support of the mission to provide clean water and education for children of Santa Maria de Jesus, Guatemala. Families are welcome. There will be Guatemalan food, dancing, plus Rene Soto, Guatemalan artist who will work with kids and sell paintings, with proceeds to benefit the mission. Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for children (5-12). Sponsor donations are welcome at stmaryridgefield.org or at the parish office, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. For more information, call 203-438-6538.

TRUMPEDNOTIZED in Bridgeport

The satirical musical directed by the Rev. Ina Alisa Anderson will be performed on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium. The performance explores America and the Republic. Tickets, $20 to $50, are available at theklein.org.

Beatles night in Darien

Darien Arts Center’s Beatles Night returns Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Beatles favorites will be performed by local singers Claire Kenny and Billy Shubeck, along with a local band, Sun Kings. Tickets, $30, are available at darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683.

Throwback concert in Stamford

The Midtown Men will perform on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Four stars from the original cast of Jersey Boys will sing 60s hits from the Beatles, Rascals, Turtles, Motown, Four Seasons and more. Tickets, $30-$80, are available at palacestamford.org or call 203-325-4466.

Food truck festival in Fairfield

Fairfield Food Truck Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1, noon to 7 p.m., at Jennings Beach in Fairfield. The proceeds will benefit Fairfield Public Library’s initiatives and programs. Admission is $5 per person, and children age 12 and under are admitted free. There’s free parking for event at beach. Food trucks will charge their usual rates. Star 99.9 radio station personalities will be on site with giveaways and entertainment. Other special guests are expected. For more information, visit facebook.com/fairfieldfoodtruckfestival.

Songstress in Southport

Pequot Library’s Singer/Songwriters Series will feature folk-pop singer, songwriter and humanitarian Kristen Graves on Sunday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library, at 720 Pequot Avenue in Southport. Graves is among the “new generation of folk,” according to Rolling Stone and New York Times. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org or call 203-259-0346.

Mini musician in Danbury

Zoe Lonsinger, a 12-year-old violinist who made her debut with Danbury Symphony when she was 8, will perform on Sunday, Oct. 1, 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road in Danbury. The second place winner of international violin competition in Italy, she will play works by Bach, Beethoven, Mozart, Paganini and more. Admission is by free-will donation. Refreshments will follow. For more information, call 203-730-8479 or visit richterarts.org.

Jim Clark Trio performs in New Canaan

The Jim Clark Trio will bring jazz to Silvermine on Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Silvermine Arts Center. The performance will benefit Art Partners, which brings art programs to underserved students. Tickets, $50, are available at silverminart.org or call 203-966-9700 ext. 2.

And coming up…

Iphigenia: Book of Change is coming to the Quick Center at 1073 N Benson Rd. in Fairfield on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 5 p.m. After the film screening the director Elise Kermani will present a discussion about the film. Admission is free.

Parenting the Selfie Generation, part of the Resilience for Life series, will offer a film, Anxiety Awareness: What’s All the Angst About, with psychiatrist Dr. Aaron Krasner on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 9:30 a.m., at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, and at 7 p.m. at Scotts Ridge Middle School. The suggested donation is $5 at the door. To register, call 203-438-2282 or visit ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Polyfaces: A World of Many Choices film screening is on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Katonah Village Library, 26 Bedford Road in Katonah, N.Y. Details: 914-232-3508.

Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre on Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd. Jethro Tull classics and more. His guitar work on Aqualung has been voted as one of the top 20 guitar solos of all time. Tickets, $40, are available at the box office at 203-438-5795 or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

18th annual Ladies’ Soirée is on Thursday, Oct. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. The theme of the fund-raiser is Celebrating Women in Literature, with food from Marly’s Bar & Bistro, silent auction, music of Darren Litzie, wine pull and other activities. Tickets,$55, are available at wiltonlibrary.org, circulation desk or call 203-762-6321.