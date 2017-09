Avenging a loss to the same opponent earlier in the season, the Weston High volleyball team defeated Masuk 3-1 (27-25, 17-25, 25-9, 25-22) on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Caroline Wertlieb led Weston at the net with 11 kills and helped out on the floor with 14 digs.

Taryn Seigel had a strong serving game with 20 points. She had eight kills at the net and had 20 digs.

Sophie Hall had 15 points and seven digs. Lyndsay Baker had five blocks, six digs and two aces.