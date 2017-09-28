Weston team goes to global tournament

Sport met advocacy as members of the Weston High girls soccer team traveled to New York City last week to compete against teams from around the world in the Global Goals World Cup.

The Global Goals World Cup, a five-a-side street soccer tournament, took place during the United Nations General Assembly, as world leaders come together in New York. The players from Weston represented Fairfield-based Save the Children in the tournament, which included 24 teams of women from five continents.

The tournament, which holds events across the globe throughout the year, aims to build a global platform for women and girls to set their own agenda and drive progress toward reaching the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These are 17 global goals agreed to by world leaders in September 2013 to end extreme poverty, inequality and climate change by 2030.

To qualify for the tournament, each team had to lead a campaign of advocacy and action for its favorite UN global goal. The team from Weston, competing under the name, “Team She’s Worth More,” was playing for Goal No. 5: Gender Equality to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls. The team chose Goal No. 5 because this was the most relevant to their lives and to the rest of the world.

The team, which won one of its three games at the tournament, included Ryan Delaney (14), Rachel Esslinger (15), Lucy Fine (14) Julia Morledge (14) and Leila Troxell (14). The team was coached by Katherine Lombardi.