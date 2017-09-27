The Weston Forum

Untimely death reported at Bisceglie Park in Weston

By Patricia Gay on September 27, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

An untimely death was reported at Bisceglie Park in Weston.

An untimely death was reported at Bisceglie Park in Weston.

The Weston Police Department is investigating an untimely death that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7:31 a.m. in Bisceglie-Scribner Park in Weston.

Police say at this point it is too early in the investigation to give a manner of death and that the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

At this time, the Weston Police Department is not releasing the name of the deceased until next of kin notifications are completed. Police say there is no evidence to suggest there is any threat of harm or danger to the public.

Related posts:

  1. Girlfriend pleads not guilty to conspiring to kill Kyle Navin’s parents
  2. New plan proposed for police renovation
  3. Cost estimates for police station, Norfield property
  4. New police officer to be sworn-in on Friday

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Stair Climb Challenge raises funds for homeless veterans
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress