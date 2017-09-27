Untimely death reported at Bisceglie Park in Weston

The Weston Police Department is investigating an untimely death that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 7:31 a.m. in Bisceglie-Scribner Park in Weston.

Police say at this point it is too early in the investigation to give a manner of death and that the body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed at a later date.

At this time, the Weston Police Department is not releasing the name of the deceased until next of kin notifications are completed. Police say there is no evidence to suggest there is any threat of harm or danger to the public.