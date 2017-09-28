Some early mistakes would ultimately cost the Weston High football team in its game against Stratford.
The Trojans got off to a rough start on Friday, Sept. 22, as Stratford scored three touchdowns in the first quarter. Weston’s defense held the hosts scoreless for the rest of the night but the damage had already been done in a 21-16 loss at Penders Field.
It marked the second straight loss by less than a touchdown for Weston.
Weston, which did not commit any turnovers in its first two games, had four (three fumbles, one interception) on Friday. Stratford capitalized on only one, however.
The Trojans fumbled early in the first quarter and the Red Devils had excellent field position as they scored their first touchdown and went up 7-0. A punt by Weston’s Jason Baisley had the Red Devils pinned deep in their own territory, setting up a Weston safety.
Weston also had to punt on its next series but Stratford’s Roneil Cole blocked the kick, giving his team good field position for another touchdown and the hosts were soon up 14-2.
There was still time in the period for the Trojans to answer, which they did, courtesy of a 19-yard touchdown pass from James Goetz to Chris Fruhbeis. Unfortunately, the Red Devils answered right back, returning the kickoff for a touchdown and a 21-9 lead.
After a scoreless second quarter, the Trojans cut the lead in the third on a run by Goetz but came no closer.
Goetz led Weston in rushing with 116 yards. Patrick Stack totaled 60 and had a big day on defense with 14 tackles. Dan SantaMaria and Baisley had 11 and 10 respectively.
Fruhbeis had 46 yards receiving and Scott Peyton finished with 45.
Now 1-2, Weston has a bye this week and resumes its schedule on Oct. 6 when it hosts Pomperaug at 7 p.m.