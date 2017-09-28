Some resiliency on the part of the Weston High girls soccer team came into play in its game against Masuk.

The Trojans were down early but battled back to take the lead only to find that its opponent would tie it up. A few adjustments also helped as the Trojans responded for a 4-2 win under the lights.

Masuk came out on fire and, in the first thirty seconds, Giavanna DeLorenzo sliced through the Weston defense and passed to Kacey Lawrence (a sophomore already committed to University of Michigan) who cooly back-heeled into the goal. Those two superstars showed talent and chemistry that would torment Weston all night.

The first 15 minutes continued with those two creating chance after chance, but Weston dug in and slowly found its way in the contest.

Some shifts in the lineup and some player marking may have proven the key as the Trojans started counter-attacking and put some pressure on the Panthers. Katie Orefice proved elusive on the flank and she fed a ball into the box that Becca Strouch got a head on and dink past the goalie.

Given the level at which Masuk had been playing the tie score came as some surprise, but seemed to fill Weston with belief. They started playing Masuk even and just a minute before halftime Orefice made another cross that Nicki Dalrymple powered in. The break ended on that high with Weston up 2-1.

Masuk came out determined to claw back in and its two stars chased every ball and blazed around the field. Weston kept answering the challenges with some particularly stalwart defending from Grace Toner and Julia Rosenberg.

Still, the Panthers skill could only be fended off for so long. A corner kick that Weston was slow to clear got hammered in by Lawrence to tie the game.

It looked like the match might slip away, but again Weston found resolve. With nine minutes left in the contest, Orefice made perhaps her best attack, leaving a defender stretched out on the turf and crossed to Strouch to knock in her second goal. In the onslaught of the final minutes Dalrymple beat the Panther goalie to a 50/50 ball and slotted it in to give her a brace on the night and seal the result.

Weston led 17-10 in shots. Bridget Angus made six saves in goal for Weston,

Weston coach Gustavo Reaes was ecstatic as was the entire team. The overall level of play was tremendously high as there were many club and premier-level players on the pitch playing at their best.

It was raining and wet and there was some resulting sloppy play when the Trojan hosted Brookfield three days earlier. Weston came close on several corners and attacks but nothing found its way into the net in a 1-0 loss.

It seemed the whole game was played in the Brookfield half, but it was the Bobcats who eventually scored on a ball by Kaitlin Farias lobbed into the box, took an awkward bounce, and just cleared the grasp of Angus. Weston dominated possession and shots (18-7) and had to be frustrated losing a game it looked sure to win.

Now 4-2-1, Weston hosts Newtown today (Thursday) and is at Pomperaug on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.