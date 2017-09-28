The season is not yet half done and already the Weston High girls swimming and diving team is well on course to accomplish quite a lot.

The Trojans are now undefeated at 5-0. In most of the meets they have been able to swim a couple of events unofficially and still win.

Such was the case when they hosted Newtown last Friday, Sept. 22. Taking first in most of the events helped in a 95-86 win at the Weston Middle School pool.

Weston started with a win in the 200-yard medley relay. Emma Knapp, Sarah Franco, Samantha Kim and Devon Panzirer combined to finish in two minutes, 2.81 seconds.

Alexa Pappas led the way in the 200 free in 2:01.14 and Nicole Linell was third in 2:10.66. Three of the top four places in the 200 individual medley went to the Trojans, starting with a win by Sarah Franco in 2:19.51. Third went to Maddie Lowe in 2:7.58 and Rachel Gelfand was fourth in 2:43.13.

The same spots went to Weston in the 50 free, which Charlotte Proceller won in 24.65. Linell was second in 26.51 and Amelia Agibabian was fourth in 28.34.

Another one-two finish for Weston was in the diving event, featuring Sophia Rapp and Elizabeth Katz. Hayley Palsho also scored, taking fifth.

Following with a win in the 100 butterfly, Bella Gary finished in 1:02.81. Agibabian was third and Gelfand was fifth in 1:11.50.

Newtown’s first win was in the 100 free before Proceller touched the wall in 55:01 for second. Third went to Mary Kohn in 1:01.26 and Kat Foster was fifth in 1:03.50.

Pappas went the distance in the 500 free to win it in 5:34.00. Fourth went to Knapp in 6:34.41.

Teaming up for the 200 free relay, Kim, Maddie Lowe, Gary and Proceller were first in 1:45.94. Newtown was first in the 100 backstroke, followed by Franco in second in 1:03.45 , Karina Warchick in fourth (1:14.75) and Margaret Lee in fifth)1:15.87).

By the time the last two events were held the Trojans had enough points to win the meet and swam the 100 breaststroke and 400 free relay unofficially.

Weston visits Stratford on Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. at the Flood Middle School pool.