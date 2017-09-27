League to host Weston candidate debates

The League of Women Voters of Weston is holding candidate debates for the upcoming election on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the Meeting Room at Weston Town Hall.
The complete schedule is:
Board of Finance: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Planning and Zoning: 11:45 to 12:30 p.m.
Lunch Break: 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.
Board of Selectmen: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Board of Education: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
As she has for prior league debates, Jean Rabinow, a trained moderator from the LWVCT will moderate the debates. Questions will be submitted by the audience on written cards (the league will have pencils and cards available), and screened by two members of the League of Women Voters of Weston, one from each of the major parties (one Democrat, one Republican) for propriety. The league encourages all Westonites to attend — its motto is “Democracy is not a spectator sport!”
