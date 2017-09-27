Evening prayer and organ recital in Westport

The choir of Christ & Holy Trinity Church is singing a traditional Choral Evensong on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m., at the church located at 75 Church Lane in downtown Westport. This magnificent choral service has roots that date back to 1549.

A varied and interesting musical program is planned, with choral music by British and American composers Alexander Brent Smith, Philip Moore, Thomas Attwood Walmisley, and Richard Webster.

Following the service, organist Janet Yieh, a graduate student at the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and organ scholar at Christ Church, New Haven, will play a half-hour program, performing pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Herbert Howells, and Maurice Duruflé.

Yieh has been named one of the world’s top young organists and has won numerous competitions in the U.S., China, and Japan. A complimentary reception will follow, affording everyone the opportunity to greet one another and enjoy refreshments with the performers.

This event is free and open to the public.