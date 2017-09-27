Staged reading of Fuller’s new play in New York

There will be a staged reading of the play, Adoptirovat, co-written by Elizabeth Fuller of Weston on Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Episcopal Actor’s Guild, 1 E. 29th St., New York City.

Co-written with Joel Vig, the play is about Elizabeth Fuller’s own true story of adopting a little girl from Russia. In this two-character, 90-minute play, the audience is taken on a journey stretching from Weston to Moscow and eventually to a remote village on the outer edge of Siberia. Fuller says the story will keep audiences on the edge of its seat, like a Hitchcockian thriller.

Admission to the staged reading is free.

Fuller is the author of Me and Jezebel, a play based on her book about her real-life experience with actress Bette Davis who came to Fuller’s home in Weston for dinner and ended up staying for a month.