Girls soccer: Immaculate 2, Weston 1

Despite a whole second half to play, the Weston High girls soccer team lost 2-1 to host Immaculate on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Both teams seemed a little lethargic given early start time of 4:30 and the dose of summer weather. After tentative play by both, Immaculate got a free kick into the box that took a bounce before it was headed into the goal.

Immaculate kept the energy up and Weston goalie Bridget Angus had to make an overhead save just minutes later on shot with pace from close range.

With five minutes left in the half Immaculate put a long ball forward and Bridget was beaten to it to make score 0-2.

In the last minute before the break, Katie Orefice crossed for a Nikci Dalrymple volley to make it 2-1.

In the second half Weston improved its attack but could never quite knot the score, although Dalrymple came very close after another pass from Orefice.

Weston, now 4-3-1 overall next faces undefeated Newtown on Thursday at 7 p.m. at home.