The Weston High boys soccer team could not overcome a two-goal deficit, losing 2-1 to Immaculate at home on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Immaculate scored twice in the first half. The first tally came with 25:05 remaining and the Mustangs scored with 8:14 left to take a 2-0 lead.

Weston scored its lone goal in the second half when Ryan Werner found the net off a pass from Henry Cohen.

Immaculate had a 9-7 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made five saves in goal for Weston.