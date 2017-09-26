Obituary: Wendy Lynne de Monchaux

Wendy Lynne de Monchaux passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2017 from complications following a seizure. She was surrounded by family and her favorite music as she went.

Though she is most remembered as a loving, working mother, Wendy was a gardener, pet lover, storyteller, perfectionist, Wall Street powerhouse, and an all around force to be reckoned with.

Wendy was born to Lucy Jo Jackson and Frank Emilie de Monchaux in Los Angeles, on November 3, 1959. She was raised in Mound, Minnesota where she was a cheerleader and avid student, and graduated from Mound Westonka High School In 1977. She went on to attend Northwestern University, majoring in Economics (’81) and earned her MBA from the University of Chicago in 1986.

After a courtship that began with a blind date in Chicago, Wendy married David MacWilliams in 1988, and he followed her to the east coast where she would go on to pursue her dreams on Wall Street. Her tenacity and grit caught the attention of Bear Stearns, where Wendy was chosen as the skilled hand to lead the firm into the profitable but risky derivatives business. She would ultimately rise to become the sole female representative on the Board of Directors of Bear Stearns in 1996, and after years as a senior managing director in trading and derivatives, she retired in 2008.

Wendy and her husband David raised their three children, Sarah, Kevin and Rachel in Weston, Connecticut. In the years after she retired to become a stay at home mom, Wendy actively participated in stewardship at Norfield Congregational Church, coached Aspetuck Wildcats Cheerleading, and volunteered for hair and makeup for the Company productions at the high school — lending a helping hand wherever she could. She most enjoyed spending summers in Michigan, watching her children succeed, and maintaining her post as “the boss” of her household in Weston.

Wendy was a passionate spirit who loved fiercely and lived life to every extreme, pushing herself and everyone around her to be as excellent as she believed they could be. Her boundless love and devotion and feisty personality made her both the backbone of her family, and the source of most of its laughter. Her memory lives on in the hearts of those she loved, and the sheer force of her personality will be remembered by everyone she encountered.

She is survived by her husband David MacWilliams, and their three children, Sarah, Kevin and Rachel, as well as her sister Leslie and her three children, Julian, David and Evan, her mother Lucy Jo, and a large family tree of extended relatives by whom she will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be held at Norfield Congregational Church, 64 Norfield Road, Weston on Friday, September 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow.

Harding Funeral Home, Westport, handled arrangements.