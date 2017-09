Weston Senior Center presents The Interior Landscape, a collection of still-life paintings by Weston artist Susanne Keany.

Celebrating daily life, this is a bright and beautiful show. In this exhibit, there is an attempt to convey the joy of intense observation and the beauty of the ordinary.

An artist talk and reception will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 12:45 p.m., at the Weston Senior Center. Call 203-222-2608 with any questions.