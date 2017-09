The Weston High varsity volleyball team suffered its first South-West Conference defeat of the season in a 3-1 (17-25, 25-22, 26-28, 17-25) loss to Stratford on Monday, May 25.

Taryn Seigel led Weston in kills with eight and in digs with 10. She also had five service points.

Caroline Wertieb had seven kills and three digs. Lyndsay Baker had six kills, five digs and five service points.

Samm Carbone led Stratford with 19 service points.