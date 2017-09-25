Obituary: Frederick W. Schneider, 79, of Weston

Mr. Frederick W. Schneider, 79, of Weston, CT and husband of Shirley (Drake) Schneider passed away on Wednesday September 20, 2017 at Norwalk Hospital.

Frederick was born in New York City on January 20, 1938 and was the son of the late Frederick and Gladys Schneider.

He graduated Cornell University in 1961 with a Masters degree in Business Administration. Frederick went on to work for Exxon for thirty five years in New York, Libya, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. Frederick was active in many Weston organizations, he was a former Kiwanis Club President in 2003, Club Secretary and a member of the Board of Directors. He was on the Norfield Church Trustees and on the church Landscape Committee and the Norfield Memorial Garden committee. he was on the Weston RTC Committee and was active in The Boy Scouts of America.

Frederick was awarded the Weston Citizen of the Year in 2010. He was known for his little green truck which could be seen helping out all over town, and for his extensive Christmas tree light display every Holiday Season. He will be greatly missed by his family and the Weston community

In addition to his wife Shirley of 56 years Frederick is survived by one son: Bill and his wife Theresa, one daughter: Beth and her husband Jim, and six grandchildren: Kayleigh, Laura, William, Ben, Amy and Emma.

Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Sunday October 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM in the Norfield Congregational Church 64 Norfield Road Weston, CT 06883. Contributions in memory of Frederick in lieu of flowers may be made to either the Norfield Congregational Church or the Weston Kiwanis Foundation 154 Steep Hill Road Weston, CT 06883. The Harding Funeral Home in Westport, CT is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences for the Schneider family may be left on line at www.hardingfuneral.com.