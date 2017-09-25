The Weston Forum

Therapy dog to visit Weston Women’s Club

The Women’s Club of Weston (WCW) kicks off its fall season with a luncheon at Blackstone’s Grill, Southport, on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at noon.  

Marilyn Douglas and Beau (a Basset-Lab mix), a registered pet therapy team, are the featured program at the luncheon.

Actively involved in community and educational outreach on the subject of “The Power of the Animal and Human Bond,” Douglas will share inspirational stories of her and Beau’s work with hospice; reading programs at libraries and schools; hospital pediatric units; assisted living facilities; skilled nursing facilities; and stress relief programs at schools and universities.

Beau will be at Douglas’s side to enhance the presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A.

To reserve a seat at the luncheon or for further information, contact Val Peroni, 203-221-0558.

To become a WCW member, contact Judy Stripp, 203-227-8917.

