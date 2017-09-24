Golf fundraiser

The Weston Forum

A record $160,000 was raised by 96 area business professionals during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s seventh annual Maritime Golf Classic on Sept. 11 at Wee Burn Country Club. Proceeds from the event support the Aquarium’s environmental-education programming. Among the foursomes were Trip Hoffman of New Canaan (left), Kim Morque of Rye, N.Y., Jim Fagan of Weston and Clay Fowler of Pound Ridge. — Krissy Ramsey photo

