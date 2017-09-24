Renowned violin and piano duo to perform at Weston library

The Weston Public Library Board of Trustees is hosting the Karkowska Sisters violin and piano duo in the Community Room at the Weston Library on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m.

The Karkowska Sisters have played all over North America and Europe including performances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Cannes Conservatoire de la Musique in France, and the Krakow Royal Philharmonic in Poland.

Known for their recital and chamber music repertoire, the sisters also share stories, and comedy.

Anna and Kasha Karkowska are both graduates of the Julliard School of Music and the Chopin Academy in Warsaw.

They have recorded music for PBS, Polish National Television and Radio, and were awarded first prize in the International Competition at the Aspen Music Festival.

This performance will be the inaugural concert in the renovated library, and the first performed on the Steinway piano since its restoration earlier this year by the Library Board of Trustees. The concert is free of charge.

For more information on this program and other services and programs at the Weston Public Library, call 203-222-2665 or visit westonpubliclibrary.org.