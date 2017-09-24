Weston Police Log

Motor vehicle theft

On Wednesday Sept. 13, a Norfield Woods Road resident reported a motor vehicle had been stolen from her home.

The residence is a single-family house which is visible from the main roadway.

According to police, the resident stated she left the keys of her Ford Explorer in the center console of the car overnight and the car was unlocked. At one time during the night, the resident said she heard her dogs barking but didn’t investigate further.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Weston police received a call from Westport police saying they found the resident’s car unoccupied and parked on Quintard Place, a dead end road located less than a quarter-mile from the Post Road.

There was a dent to the rear bumper, but there was no other visible damage. Weston police contacted the owner to retrieve her vehicle.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Theft from car

Nearly $5,200 worth of items were stolen from a car on Catbrier Road on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

A Weston resident reported that he left his car unlocked after arriving home from work that evening. When he woke up to go to work the next day the driver side door was left open.

The owner thought he left the door open overnight by accident, but upon arriving at work he realized a variety of items, including an iPad and a computer, were gone.