The Weston High boys soccer team suffered its first defeat of the season on Friday, Sept. 22, with a 4-1 loss to host Masuk.

Masuk took a 1-0 lead at the midway point of the first half. It added three more in the second before the Trojans stopped the shutout with two minutes left to go. Matt Scott scored with Santiago Forero assisting.

The Panthers had a 16-8 advantage in shots. Matt Egan made 12 saves in goal for Weston, now 3-1-1 overall.