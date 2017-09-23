In what has to be considered an upset, the Weston High girls soccer team defeated Masuk 4-2 at home on Friday, Sept. 22.

Masuk scored the first thirty seconds. Giavanna DeLorenzo sliced through the Weston defense and passed to Kacey Lawrence for the goal. Katie Orefice, helped tie it for Weston when she fed a ball into the box that Becca Strouch was able to just get a head on and dink past the goalie.

A minute before halftime Katie Orefice made a cross that Nicki Dalrymple sent into the net to put Weston up 2-1 at the break.

In the second half a corner kick that Weston was slow to clear got hammered in to tie the game. With nine minutes left in the contest Orefice crossed to Strouch to knock in her second goal. In the onslaught of the final minutes Dalrymple beat the Panther goalie to a fifty-fifty ball and slotted it in to give her a brace on the night and seal the result.