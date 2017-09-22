Weston Girl Scout creates sign to prevent vehicular heatstroke

Weston High School senior Julianna Schaffer is on a mission to educate the public about the dangers of leaving children and pets inside parked vehicles.

On Aug. 30, she installed a sign outside Weston Public Library to raise awareness of vehicular heatstroke. The project earned her a Gold Award from the Girl Scouts of America.

“When I started thinking about ideas for my project, I remembered hearing about an incident involving a little boy who died of heatstroke,” said Schaffer. “I wanted to bring awareness of this issue to Weston and surrounding communities.”

Schaffer reached out to First Selectman Nina Daniel and Weston Volunteer Emergency Medical Services to see if they could help make her project a reality. Through a grant from the Kiwanis Club of Weston, Schaffer created educational flyers and a sign warning about the dangers of heatstroke. The flyers were handed out at the town’s July 4th celebration.

The sign says that heat can kill or injure children and pets even in mild temperatures or with the windows of a car cracked open. The goal of the sign, Schaffer said, is to remind people not to leave pets or children in a parked car regardless of the circumstances.

“Car temperature can increase nearly 20 degrees in just 10 minutes,” she said. “Cracking windows and parking in the shade have little cooling effect.”

Schaffer did research on the subject and learned that 704 children have died in vehicles due to heatstroke since 1998. She said that statistic had a “big impact” on her.

“Community service has been an important part of my high school career and I want to continue to make a difference within the community while I’m at college,” said Schaffer. “I think the leadership skills I’ve learned working on my gold award will help me take on even bigger service projects in the future.”

Schaffer said she intends to attend a four-year college and study business and finance.

To earn a Gold Award, a Girl Scout must identify a community issue and use her skills to take an action to curb that issue while raising awareness. According to the scout organization, the Gold Award is for girls who “aspire to transform an idea and vision for change into an actionable plan with measurable, sustainable and far-reaching results.”

The Gold Award, or its equivalent, has been given out since 1916, with fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts earning it annually.