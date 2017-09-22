Weston school social worker accepted as Yale Fellow

Meghan Skelton, a social worker in the Weston Public School District, has been accepted as one of the 2017 Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence Changemaker Fellowes.

According to an announcement by Yale, Skelton will engage in a 10-month experience spent honing her EI and changemaking skills in order to develop a community project in Weston to enhance the emotional well-being at her schools, district, and parent community.

Fellows will engage with their cohort of like-minded educators, as well as YCEI faculty and staff, and collaborate to envision, craft, and implement an emotionally-intelligent and contextually responsive project for their respective communities.

According to Yale, “Together, we are on the frontlines of making Connecticut the first emotionally intelligent state. We believe that the key to change in education is for educators and school communities to be equipped with the skills of emotional intelligence, and further use those skills to foster greater compassion, equity, and engagement in school settings.”